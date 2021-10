MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Crews have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that burned two acres in Marin County.

The fire broke out on the West side of Whites Hill.

#hillfire: FInal Update, forward progress of the fire has been stopped at 2 acres. All air resources are released. Expect SFDB to be closed for two hours. pic.twitter.com/oy9t1TYUCq — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) October 4, 2021

Sir Francis Drake Blvd is expected to be closed in both directions for the next two hours, according to Marin County fire.