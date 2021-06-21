Crews control fire that burned multiple homes in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Crews have knocked down a 2-alarm fire that caused “significant collapses” for two houses in the 100 block of Lorenzo Dr., Pleasant Hill.

Firefighters protected a third structure that was also threatened.

Two houses now involved in Lorenzo Dr. fire Firefighters have protected a third that was also threatened. Search complete on 1st house, which was clear; awaiting search on 2nd. Fire is now knocked down on structure 1. Please continue to avoid area. #lorenzoic pic.twitter.com/snjpisYeHj — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2021

Around 3:27 p.m. multiple residents were reportedly evacuated.

Con Fire is responding to a working residential fire in the 100 block of Lorenzo Dr., Pleasant Hill. Residents are reportedly evacuating. Please avoid the immediate area and give way to first responders now en route. #lorenzoic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2021

According to Contra Costa fire, the first house and garage were fully engulfed in flames.

Lorenzo Dr. fire, Pleasant Hill, has now gone to second alarm. House and associated garage fully involved. Primary search on house completed with no one found inside. Shifting to defensive firefight as structure in danger of collapse. Please continue to avoid area. #lorenzoic pic.twitter.com/EfrWO38uXQ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2021

Pleasant Hill police have asked that people avoid the area of Beth Dr. and Lorenzo Dr.

Please avoid the area of Beth Dr. and Lorenzo Dr, off of Contra Costa Bl, due to fire and police activity. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RFaxOrjCve — Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) June 21, 2021

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns. No other reported injuries at this time.

Fire knocked down on both Lorenzo Dr. structures this afternoon. Significant collapses involved in both houses delaying searches & overhaul/mopup. One firefighter transported to hospital with burns, no other injuries reported at this time. Investigator on scene. #lorenzoic pic.twitter.com/cT12QxspmI — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2021

