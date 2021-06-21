Crews control fire that burned multiple homes in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Crews have knocked down a 2-alarm fire that caused “significant collapses” for two houses in the 100 block of Lorenzo Dr., Pleasant Hill.

Firefighters protected a third structure that was also threatened.

Around 3:27 p.m. multiple residents were reportedly evacuated.

According to Contra Costa fire, the first house and garage were fully engulfed in flames.

Pleasant Hill police have asked that people avoid the area of Beth Dr. and Lorenzo Dr.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with burns. No other reported injuries at this time.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.

