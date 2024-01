(BCN) — Public safety agencies and PG&E are at the scene of a gas leak in San Anselmo on Monday, according to the Central Marin Police Authority. The leak was reported about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Grove Hill Ave North at Sequoia Drive. There is no danger to the public, police said in an advisory shortly before 1 p.m.

PG&E crews are working to fix the problem. The Ross Valley Fire Department is also at the scene.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.