Crews working to save San Lorenzo Theater after fire breaks out

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters are on scene working on a fire at the Old San Lorenzo theater in San Lorenzo, officials announced Friday.

Crews are actively fighting the fire.

More than 40 firefighters are on scene. Firefighters are in defensive operations and crews are moving apparatus out of possible collapse zones.





The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials advise the public to avoid the area.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started.

Hesperian Command Update: Over 40 Firefighters are on scene of the Lorenzo theatre. Firefighters are now in defensive operations. Crews moving apparatus out of possible collapse zones. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/gQMWQPGgko — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) June 6, 2020

