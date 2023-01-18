ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole is causing problems in Orinda with city crews working to repair it before the next round of rain, expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon.

The good news: The sinkhole is on the shoulder of one of Orinda’s main roads–Moraga Way.

The bad news: There are only two lanes–one in each direction–which will force crews to shut down one lane of Moraga Way south of Brookside Drive to fix the sinkhole that developed two days ago because of the constant rain.

Repairs will start again once the sun comes up and that means traffic will grind to a halt because it will be one lane.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.