Crime down from 2018 in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, SFPD says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There was less crime last year in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District than in 2018, new statistics from the police department show, but despite the change, car thefts and shootings in the neighborhood saw big increases compared to the previous year.

The data released Wednesday by the San Francisco Police Department shows total crime in the neighborhood is down about 4 percent.

However, car theft, homicide and assault both spiked in 2019, compared to 2018, the data showed.

Car theft jumped by 18 percent.

Just in:Our preliminary data shows 3,445 arrests were made in the Tenderloin in 2019 including 522 for dealing dangerous drugs. Overall we reduced P1 crime by 4% including a 13% decrease in robberies. Firearm arrests were up 17% and we used Naloxone 73 times to reverse overdoses. pic.twitter.com/gCLUmIF9HY — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 8, 2020

Homicide increased by 11 percent, while assault increased by slightly more than 2 percent.

The biggest change — shootings.

The Tenderloin District saw 133 percent more shootings in 2019 than during the previous year, with a total number of 14 versus six in 2018.

There were a total of 3,445 arrests in the district, police also said, with a 13 percent decrease in robberies.

This data covers only the Tenderloin District.