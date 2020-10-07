Crime drops in San Jose despite recent homicides: ‘One person getting killed in our city is too many’

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Despite recent homicides throughout the city of San Jose — crime is down according to the latest statistics released by police.

The latest statistics released by the San Jose Police Department show the city has seen a decrease in several crime offense categories this year compared to last year.

“We still haven’t reached the number of homicides we had last year,” said Sergeant Christian Camarillo, San Jose Police spokesman.

“One person getting killed in our city is too many.”

From January to June of this year — San Jose recorded a total of 2,009 violent crimes which include homicides, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

In comparison, during the same time frame the city saw more violent crimes in 2019 with a total of 2,239 — a 10.27 percent decrease in 2020.

“Some crimes actually went down … residential burglaries are down from last year and that can be directly related to shelter-in-place, more people are home,” said Camarillo.

“However one burglary that did go up were school burglaries … but overall statistically crime is actually down this year from where we were last year.”

Last Tuesday, the city recorded its 31st and 32nd homicides after four shootings just hours apart from one another — took the lives of two individuals.

In response, SJPD has vowed to increase patrol in areas where crime continues to be prevalent.

“As a department we are going to look at that and we are going to deploy resources whether it be some overtime cars or increased patrol in that area,”

“Higher visibility, that’s what people want to see, people want to feel safe in their city and when they see us hopefully that is the feeling that they’re getting.”

At this time — all homicides remain under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact SJPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.