Crime rate in San Francisco, Oakland increased this year: data

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: A sign is posted encouraging people to call a police tip line if they witness a crime on March 08, 2021 in the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco, California. Police departments and community activist groups are trying to figure out how to curb a surge in burglaries, vandalism, hate crimes and attacks against Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area. An 84 year-old Thai American was killed recently when he was shoved to the ground in an unprovoked attack while walking in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Data shows crime is up in all four major cities in California, including San Francisco and Oakland.

Preliminary data from the Public Institute Policy of California shows increases in property and violent crime numbers in the two Bay Area cities, plus Los Angeles and San Diego.

Homicides in these cities are also up by about 17% in 2021, according to the data, which also showed the increase in property crime in 2021 was driven by car break-ins and auto thefts.

This comes after 2020 saw a historic low in both violent and property crimes. The rising property crime this year has brought the rates back to roughly the same as it was before the pandemic, researchers said.

PPIC notes that these numbers are preliminary as law enforcement agencies update and review the data before submitting them to the Department of Justice as official statistics.

Here are some other statistics found in the report:

Comparing January-Oct. 2020 to the same period in 2021, violent crimes increased by 5%, ranging from close to 17% in Oakland to about 1% in Los Angeles

In the first few months of the pandemic, the monthly number of violent crimes dropped, then rose to pre-pandemic levels by fall 2020, then declined again until early 2021

After that, violent crimes increased from about 8,000-8,500 per month to around 9,500 and 10,000, where it has stayed since July 2021.

Number of homicides in January-October increased 17% from 523 in 2020 to 613 in 2021

Aggravated assaults also went up in all cities by slightly more than 4% overall

All four cities saw increases in homicides:

Oakland (38%)

Los Angeles (17%)

San Diego (11%)

San Francisco (5%)

However, homicide rates as well as aggravated assaults appear to be trending down since September.