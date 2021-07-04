‘Criminal behavior’: Fire officials warn of dangers from illegal fireworks

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials are cracking down on illegal fireworks.

They are illegal Contra Costa County and in many other parts of the Bay Area.

Contra Costa County fire reports 40 people have lost their homes this year alone because of a firework related incident.

Earlier this weekend over in Alameda County, Hayward police took more than 800 pounds of illegal fireworks off the streets.

Just three cities in Alameda County permit the use of sparklers, but that doesn’t include Hayward.

Police were able to confiscate them with help from neighborhood watch groups.

Each of the fireworks pictured in the video above costs anywhere between $60 to $190.

People caught selling or using these can face hefty fines or jail time.

Because of how dry our hills are, fire departments across the Bay Area have been pleading with people not to light fireworks.

Officials say even fireworks that are labeled as safe are illegal.

Cal Fire says they are a threat to the dry vegetation and can land you in the emergency room.

“The conditions are dry and ready to burn, and all it takes is a single firework or a single firework. The use of illegal fireworks can cause severe damage and significant injuries at a time of year when we should be celebrating this special occasion, not engage in destructive criminal behavior.”