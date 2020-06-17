Criminal complaint: Man charged in murders of 2 officers had ties to anti-government movement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Steven Carrillo, the man charged with killing a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy is now charged in the deadly drive-by shooting of a Federal Officer in Oakland.

The FBI has also revealed his alleged ties to an anti-government movement.

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against two men in connection with the May 29 murder of a security officer outside the Oakland federal building.

One of those charged is already under arrest for murdering a law enforcement officer in Santa Cruz County.

The criminal complaints detail the actions of Carrillo and Robert Alvin Justus, Jr.

Carrillo was charged with the murder of an officer, in addition to the attempted murder of an officer, while Justus Jr. was charged with aiding and abetting the murder and attempted murder.

Oakland – May 29

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage captured the white Ford Econoline-style van parked near the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland prior to the murder of Patrick Underwood.

The van parked around 9:27 p.m. on Jefferson Street with its headlights off. Not long after, the driver exited the vehicle and walked around the area for about 10 minutes.

At 9:43 p.m., the complaint states that the van turned on its headlights and began driving toward the federal building when a second person on the passenger side fired multiple rounds.

The shell casings were collected and determined to be from the same gun.



Photos from criminal complaint

Federal Protective Service Officers stated that they saw the white van driving by around 9:19 p.m.

According to the complaint, the evidence collected suggests that the driver was ‘conducting reconnaissance.’

Santa Cruz – June 6

According to the criminal complaint, a witness found a white Ford van abandoned by Big Basin Water Company on Jamison Creek Road with ammunition, firearms, and bomb-making equipment.

Photo from criminal complaint

Based on information about the van, officials believe the van was involved in the Oakland murder.

The VIN number came back as being registered to M. L. Carrillo at 120 Waldeberg Road in Ben Lomond, California.

After receiving information about the abandoned van, Santa Cruz Sheriff’s deputies responded to the address on Waldeberg Road around 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the property, someone began firing shots at them, according to the complaint.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller died from his injuries in the shooting.

The complaint states that Carrillo carjacked a white Toyota Camry using a small assault rifle from a victim and fled the scene.

Photo from criminal complaint

After abandoning the Camry, officials say he attempted to carjack another car on Highway 9 in Ben Lomond using an assault rifle.

Officers were able to arrest Carrillo and recover an AR-15 style rifle.

Shell casings collected from the scene on Waldeberg Road were determined to be the same brand of ammunition as the shell casings from the Oakland shooting.

Evidence from the Van

Following a search of the van, law enforcement located a ballistic vest that had a patch on it in association with the ‘Boogaloo’ movement.

The Toyota Camry that Carrillo carjacked had phrases written on it in his own blood, including: ‘BOOG,’ ‘I became unreasonable,’ and ‘stop the duopoly.’

The criminal complaint states, ‘”Boogaloo” is a term used by extremists to reference a violent

uprising or impending civil war in the United States.’



Photos of patch and words written on the Camry from criminal complaint

Carrillo’s Phone Records Show Movement on May 29

5 p.m. to 5:37 p.m. – Phone left Travis Air Force Base, then moved through Berkeley into San Leandro

8:09 p.m. – Phone powered off or put on airplane mode (Murder occured around 9:44 p.m.)

10:08 p.m. – Phone began communicating with cell towers again on I-580 near the Oakland Zoo

11:14 p.m. to 6:22 a.m the next day – Phone stayed in Millbrae overnight but then made its way to Santa Cruz County

Justus Admits to Driving Van

FBI agents watched Justus’s residence located in Millbrae and reviewed surveillance from the night of May 29.

On June 11, Justus and his parents went to the Federal Building in San Francisco and stated that they had information about the white van involved in the Oakland murder.

Justus had a consensual interview with the FBI around 11 a.m. and said that he met Carrillo on Facebook.

The two planned to ride to the protests in Oakland on May 29 and met at the San Leandro BART station.

Carrillo showed up to the station driving the white van. Justus stated that Carrillo instructed him to remove the license plate and drive the van to Oakland.

Justus told agents that ‘Carrillo offered him body armor and a firearm.’ He declined.

After driving to Oakland and looking for parking, Justus said he got out of the van to see what was going on. He told agents that the reason he stayed with Carrillo is that he felt that he could talk Carrillo out of going through with the murder.

He said he didn’t want to be a part of the murder but ‘was trapped in the van with Carrillo.’

When Justus drove away from the parking spot, Carrillo opened fire and appeared to be excited and thrilled.

According to Justus, Carrillo instructed him to put the license plates back on the van after fleeing the scene. In addition, Carrillo told him to not talk or brag about what happened.

Justus said that he disposed of all evidence that would link him to the murder.

