Crisp temperatures ahead of warmer weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Morning sprinkles possible followed by mid-day clearing today.

Temperatures will remain cool all day long with highs rising into the upper 60’s at our warmest. Warmer and clearer tomorrow and Sunday.

Today the coolest of the forecast with a slight chance of showers most likely for the South Bay and Inland East Bay.

Good news for the game and for Fleet Week activities is skies will clear nicely into mid-day.

Sunrise in San Francisco is at 7:12am. Sunset is at 6:42pm.

