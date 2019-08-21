Live Now
‘Critical fire’ conditions in the North Bay, weather agency warns

Bay Area

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Temperatures and wind conditions in parts of the North Bay are causing “critical fire” conditions Wednesday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said it was 97 degrees at the Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa.

Wind gusts in the area are between 14 and 20 miles per hour.

The weather agency says the critical fire conditions will continue for the next couple hours.

Conditions in Santa Rosa are expected to remain sunny and clear throughout the night.

