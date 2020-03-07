‘Critically ill’ passenger evacuated from Grand Princess cruise, unrelated to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A critically ill US passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship was medically evacuated from the ship Saturday morning by the US Coast Guard cutter.

According to the cruise ship, this passenger’s illness is unrelated to COVID-19.

They are being transported to a shoreside medical facility for treatment.

The passenger’s travel companion was also medically cleared from the ship.

Meanwhile, 21 people aboard the cruise ship that’s circling the waters of the San Francisco Bay have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The ship was due to dock at the Port of San Francisco’s Pier 27 on Saturday but now authorities are working with federal officials to bring it to a non-commercial port instead.

The State National Guard delivered coronavirus test kits to the cruise ship on Thursday.

Health officials collected samples from 45 people.

