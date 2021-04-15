Crowd gathers in SF to condemn police killings of Daunte Wright, Roger Allen

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crowd is gathered in San Francisco Thursday night to condemn the recent police shootings of Black men in the Bay Area and beyond.

A vigil and march was planned to stand in solidarity with Daunte Wright and Roger Allen.

“What happened to Daunte Wright and Roger Allen proves that the criminal legal system can never bring us justice. The trial of Derek Chauvin is ongoing & the police are continuing to murder,” said Aditi Joshi of Defund SFPD Now. “They will always kill because the system of policing is NOT broken. It is functioning as intended. The time for waiting is long over. We must defund, disband, and abolish the police.”

A white Minneapolis police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.

Kim Potter, who resigned from the department, was a 26-year veteran and training officer. The Brooklyn Center police chief said Potter had intended to use her taser on Wright, but fired her handgun instead.

Allen, a Daly City resident, was killed by police on April 7.