Crowd gathers in SF to honor what would’ve been Sean Monterrosa’s 23rd birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of people joined the Monterrosa family as they remembered Sean Monterrosa — on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

On June 2, 2020, Monterrosa was shot and killed by Vallejo police. They were responding to a vandalism call at a Walgreens.

Although there was plenty of sadness, this is the first birthday since Sean’s death — it was also a celebration.

There was music and a balloon release to celebrate the life he did live.

Hundreds of people gatheredto remember a life that ended too soon.

“On June 2nd of 2020, Sean was murdered by the Vallejo Police Department while he was on his knees with his hands up during the George Floyd protest.”

Monterrosa would have been 23, but for the last 10 months, his sister’s have been fighting for justice and amplifying his name.

“It was one of those things where we woke up and we wanted to say happy birthday but there was no one to say happy birthday to physically.”

This was a big week for the Monterrosa family.

In addition to Sean’s birthday, a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty for killing George Floyd.

“I know with the verdict, that Sean would be proud if he was here today.”

His sister, Michelle Monterrosa, says one of the last things he did before he was shot and killed was try to get justice for Floyd.

“Just 30 minutes before Sean was murdered, he texted my sister and I demanding that we sign the petition demanding that we get George Floyd justice,” she said.

Now his sisters continue to fight for Sean and any other person wrongfully killed by police.

“Sean is just a little piece of this long journey and it’s a long fight,” Michelle Monterrosa said.

At the celebration, his sisters were collecting books about social justice for this little library in his honor.