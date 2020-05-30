Crowd gathers at San Francisco City Hall to protest over George Floyd’s death

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of people are gathering outside of San Francisco City Hall Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

This comes after a night of violence in Oakland where crowds smashed windows, looted stores and set fires.

Video from the Saturday afternoon demonstration in San Francisco shows a crowd peacefully protesting.

Floyd died Monday after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck and kept it there for several minutes.

The incident was caught on camera and sparked anger across the nation.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protesters at City Hall in San Francisco.



A thread:

@kron4news pic.twitter.com/hh4fp248lY — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 30, 2020

