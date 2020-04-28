Crowds gather at Bay Area beaches as weather warms up

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – It was a beautiful day all around the Bay Area but whenever the weather warms up people like to head out to the beaches to cool off and unless you live near the beach, that’s not allowed because of the shelter in place order.

At Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica on Tuesday, there’s not too many people out at the beach.

A little bit of a Marine layer is kind of keeping things cool.

According to the San Mateo County shelter in place order, no one is allowed to come to this beach unless they live within five miles.

This past weekend the Pacifica Police Department says that they talked to more than a thousand people and that more than 700 of those folks were ordered to leave the beach because they didn’t live within five miles.

Officers stayed present to enforce the parking regulations and travel restrictions.

Also, Pacific has closed down all the public parking lots at the beaches to prevent people from coming to the beaches.

Same story up and down the coast in San Mateo County. A lot of the beaches have been closed off specifically the parking lots.

Now, so far, law enforcement in San Mateo County really just wants people to stay at home, shelter in place during this pandemic.

They mainly have been giving out written and verbal warnings, but they do have the ability to write citations which can range anywhere from $50 up to $10,000 in a very worst case scenario, if someone was willfully violating the stay at home and interfering with law enforcement.

San Mateo County is going to extend the shelter-in-place order for another month.

We are hoping at some point this week to get some more specific details and what the revised order says and whether or not it has any impact on people’s ability to go to places like parks and beaches.

Sheriff’s are reminding all that they will receive a parking violation that are not open and can receive warnings or citations for violating the shelter in place order.

Shelter in Place violations in San Mateo County (written warnings):

April 20: 19 on the south coast

19 on the south coast April 21: 3 on the north coast, 3 on the south coast

3 on the north coast, 3 on the south coast April 22: 5 in Woodside/Portola Valley, 3 in Millbrae, 12 on the north coast, 3 in Half Moon Bay, 7 on the south coast

5 in Woodside/Portola Valley, 3 in Millbrae, 12 on the north coast, 3 in Half Moon Bay, 7 on the south coast April 23: 2 in Half Moon Bay, 3 in Millbrae

2 in Half Moon Bay, 3 in Millbrae April 24: 13 in Woodside/Portola Valley, 1 in San Carlos, 16 in Half Moon Bay, 16 on the north coast, 17 on the south coast

13 in Woodside/Portola Valley, 1 in San Carlos, 16 in Half Moon Bay, 16 on the north coast, 17 on the south coast April 25: 1 in unicorportated San Mateo County south of 92, 21 in Woodside/Portola Valley, 2 in San Carlos, 31 on the north coast, 257 parking citations on the coast, 520 verbal warnings on the coast

1 in unicorportated San Mateo County south of 92, 21 in Woodside/Portola Valley, 2 in San Carlos, 31 on the north coast, 257 parking citations on the coast, 520 verbal warnings on the coast April 26: 1 in North Fair Oaks, 1 in Woodside/Portola Valley, 1 in San Carlos, 83 on the north coast, 47 in Half Moon Bay, 61 on the south coast, 327 parking citations on the coast, 568 verbal warnings on the coast

