Crowds implement social distancing at Pacifica State Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Out on the Peninsula, sunny skies brought some people to Pacifica state beach Sunday.

Usually a popular place on nice days, but social distancing wasn’t an issue Sunday.

As sunny skies brought some people to Pacifica state beach on Sunday, crowds managed to stay away.

Different groups spotted here and there, most keeping their six feet distance from one another – something city officials are glad to see.

Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin reminded residents that the beach should only be used for short periods of time.

“Really just instructed to use the beach as a tool to recreate, to get physical activity, to run your kids and really not to kind of hang and loiter and play a pick up soccer game with the next group of folks,” Martin said.

To keep limited numbers of people on the beaches, bathrooms and parking lots remain closed, in addition to a few more rules on the beach.

“We still really are trying to keep that physical distance so like I said no coolers, no beach chairs, no umbrellas, not yet,” Martin said.

To ensure people are following the rules and safety protocols, Pacifica police spent the day patrolling up and down the beach, moving from towel to towel, educating beachgoers.

For now, the city says beaches should only be used by people who live within a five mile distance.

However on Monday, the radius of travel for essential exercise activities will be revised to 10 miles, as part of a new shelter in place order.

“Our environment is our economy so we really want people here but we’re not ready,” Martin said. “As soon as we can get opened back up we will and we do want you here. We obviously need it but if you don’t have to come to the beach please don’t.”

Again, if you do decide to come out to the beach, it shouldn’t be for a long stay.

It’s important to remember to keep your distance from others and if you’re only able to get to the beach by driving – turn around and go home.

