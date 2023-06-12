(KRON) — A Cruise vehicle was spotted near the chaos of the emergency response to the Mission District mass shooting on Friday night, and the self-driving vehicle company spoke out about the incident on Twitter.

Cruise faced criticism on social media over the weekend after some users claimed the company’s vehicle prevented emergency responders from getting to the scene. However, Cruise says that’s not what happened.

The car stopped as it approached the emergency scene, and then made a u-turn before pulling over, Cruise said. “Throughout this time, all vehicles, including emergency response vehicles, were able to proceed around our car,” the company wrote on Twitter.

KRON On is streaming now

“Like all of us in San Francisco, we are saddened by this tragic event in our home city. Our thoughts are with the victims and families and we wish them all a full recovery…We’re thankful to all our first responders for helping to keep us safe during situations like this and are committed to working collaboratively with them.” — Cruise

Supervisor Aaron Peskin spoke out about the Cruise vehicle, and cited other incidents across the Bay Area. “This is not the first time a Cruise or Waymo AV has impeded emergency first responders and SF continues to have grave concerns w/ CPUC hasty decision to allow massive ramp-up on our streets,” Peskin wrote.

Two months ago, Cruise recalled the software on 300 of its robotaxis after one was involved in a crash with a San Francisco Muni bus. That same month, a suit was taken to federal court over a 2019 collision between a Cruise vehicle and a person on a scooter.