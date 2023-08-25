SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An autonomous vehicle was involved in a crash Thursday night near Geary Boulevard and Gough Street, the San Francisco Police Department said. Around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of a Cruise car being involved in a collision.

The Cruise car was going southbound on Gough and attempted to make a left turn from the middle lane onto eastbound on Geary, according to SFPD. The autonomous vehicle then collided with another car driving in the left lane of Gough.

Video from the Citizen App (above) shows the scene of the crash moments after it happened.

Authorities did not report any injuries from this crash. KRON4 reached out to Cruise for comment but has not yet received a response.

“Further investigation will be conducted by the appropriate California regulatory agencies charged with overseeing the deployment of autonomous vehicles,” SFPD said.

SFPD said this crash remains an open investigation. The department says anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”