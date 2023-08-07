SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Cruise car collided with a semi-truck in San Francisco on Monday, Cruise confirmed on Twitter.

Cruise responded to a tweet reporting the collision. The tweet said it happened in Golden Gate Park. The tweet showed a video of the truck backing away from the Cruise car, which had a destroyed passenger-side mirror.

Cruise said the truck was in the right lane when it tried to turn left as a Cruise car was passing. The car stopped when it sensed the situation, but the truck continued and struck the car, per Cruise.

There were no passengers in the Cruise car at the time, and nobody was injured, Cruise said.

Cruise is investigating the crash.