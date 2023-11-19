SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of San Francisco-based autonomous vehicle company Cruise has resigned. Kyle Vogt, who is also Cruise’s co-founder, announced his resignation Sunday evening on X.

The announcement comes nearly one month after Cruise announced it will pull all of its driverless cars off the streets nationwide. The move was to “take steps to rebuild public trust” after Cruise’s autonomous vehicles have caused problems in San Francisco streets, including traffic jams.

Vogt founded the company 10 years ago, and Cruise has recorded more than 250,000 driverless rides across multiple cities, the company’s now-former CEO said on X. No announcement has been made on who will replace Vogt as Cruise’s CEO.

“Cruise is still just getting started, and I believe it has a great future ahead,” Vogt wrote on X. “The folks at Cruise are brilliant, driven, and resilient. They’re executing on a solid, multi-year roadmap and an exciting product vision. I’m thrilled to see what Cruise has in store next!

“As for what’s next for me, I plan to spend time with my family and explore some new ideas. Thanks for the great ride!”

This story will be updated.