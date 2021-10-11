Cruise ship returns to San Francisco for first time since start of pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today marks the first time a cruise ship arrived in San Francisco for the first time in 18 months.

The first to arrive on Monday was the Majestic Princess, from Los Angeles.

The Port of San Francisco is expecting 21 ships through the remainder of the year, with 127 expected in 2022.

“I am so excited to welcome cruises back to our Port, and visitors back to our City” said Mayor London Breed. “Tourism is a critical part of our City’s economy, helping to pay for important services that allow us to take care of our most vulnerable residents. This announcement is just another example of our City coming back to life and emerging from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”

The decision marks an important turn in the city’s economic recovery.

Pre-pandemic, in 2019, San Francisco welcomed 280,000 cruise visitors, contributing $27 million to the city’s economy.

Pre-pandemic, every dollar of economic activity on Port property generates nearly $1.50 in total citywide economic activity. Pre-pandemic, economic activity on Port properties supports an annual $4 billion economic output for the City, $117 million for Northern California, and over 16,000 jobs for the City and northern California combined.

While each cruise must meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the port and cruise lines have developed agreements with the San Francisco Department of Public health that exceed federal guidelines.

Passengers and crew members are vaccinated per CDC guidelines. Each cruise line has vessel specific health and safety guidelines to protect all people on board, terminal workers, and members of the public.

People who come through Pier’s 27 and 35 will be staggered to minimize passenger congregation. Masks will be required indoors throughout the terminal, which will now be a touchless environment.

“Our City has shown that with high levels of vaccinations and the right safety protocols in place, we can open up businesses and bring back tourism while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The return of passenger cruises to San Francisco is another step forward in that direction,” said Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax.

San Francisco is home to the only passenger cruise terminals in the Bay Area.