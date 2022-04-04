SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A large cruise ship anchored in the middle of the San Francisco Bay near the Bay Bridge had some observers wondering if another COVID outbreak had occurred onboard.

The Caribbean Princess dropped off passengers on Sunday, navigated away from the docks, and remained in the Bay overnight into Monday morning.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali explained that the crew decided to stay in the calm waters of the Bay to wait out a “large weather system to the north of San Francisco.”

The Caribbean Princess departed on Monday morning without any passengers onboard, Kamali said.

“It is headed to Oregon for a planned dry dock,” Kamali said.

The cruise line did not have any reports of COVID-19 cases from the Caribbean Princess’ most recent voyage.

On March 28, the Ruby Princess returned to San Francisco from a 15-day Panama Canal cruise with some passengers and crew members infected with COVID. All guests and crew on the ship were fully vaccinated, the cruise line said, and those infected were either asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms.