SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A cruise ship suffered visible damage after hitting Pier 27 while docking in San Francisco, Princess Cruise confirmed to KRON4. The ship, the Ruby Princess, made “unexpected contact with the dock at Pier 27 while docking,” Princess Cruise said.

No one was injured in the incident and no passengers or crewmembers were in danger as a result of the accident, the cruise line said.

The ship, which had just completed a 10-day roundtrip cruise to Alaska, is “safely alongside” with disembarkation taking place as scheduled, Princess Cruise said. The cruise line and local authorities are assessing damage to the ship and the pier.

The crash into the pier occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the cruise line.

Photos obtained by KRON4 showed what appears to be damage to the pier as well as to the ship.

Photo: Rachel Artz

There were 3,328 passengers aboard the Ruby Princess along with 1,159 crew members. The ship departed San Francisco on June 26.

The ship is scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. on Thursday for another Alaskan cruise. Delays or changes to that scheduled departure are “still being determined” Princess Cruise said.