Cruise ship to house homeless? Oakland is looking into it

OAKLAND (KRON) – It’s an offbeat idea to tackle the homeless crisis — trading housing on land for sea.

Joel Brown has been living on the streets of Oakland for the last six years. He said hearing an idea like this gives him confidence in city leaders.

“When they think outside the box,” he said. “It does inspire people to do better you know what I mean?”

Tuesday night, Oakland City Council president Rebecca Kaplan said the cruise ship could house up to 1,000 of the city’s homeless at the port of Oakland.

“I’ve been reached out to by someone who actually does this and we might be able to get that cruise ship so I just wanted to get that heads up,” Kaplan said. “And maybe we can have a way to create a thousand housing units overnight.”

Port officials say they respect president Kaplan’s desire to address homelessness but think there isn’t infrastructure at the port to berth cruise ships.

And that security issues at the federally regulated facilities would make residential uses untenable.

“Every option, land or sea has challenges,” Former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos said.

Agnos introduced the idea four years ago. He said with all the water at our disposal, it could be the solution the Bay Area needs.

“Everybody knows what to do, they just can’t do it because nobody wants one of these facilities in their backyard,” he said. “So I’m saying, let’s put it in the water!

Homelessness has spiked in Oakland in the past two years with an increase in the number of unsheltered people from 1,902 to 3,210 people.

Kaplan said she plans to bring a proposal to the council in January that will be at “no or low” cost to the city because residents of the cruise ship would pay for rooms based on their income. The city would not buy the cruise ship.

Kaplan compared her vision for an Oakland cruise ship to something like the Queen Mary in Long Beach in Southern California. The 1936 ocean liner is now floating hotel with 347 rooms. A room with two twin beds rents for $141 a night and $146 a night for a full-size bed.

“It could be like that,” Kaplan said. “But as affordable housing instead of hotel.”

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: