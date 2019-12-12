Live Now
Cruise ships to house homeless in Oakland a possibility

OAKLAND (KRON) – In the East Bay – a unique idea to help the homeless is being considered in Oakland.

City Council President Rebecca Kapan wants to use a cruise ship to house up to 1,000 of the city’s homeless at the port of Oakland.

However, officials at the port say there isn’t infrastructure to safely dock a cruise ship.

But for people who live on the streets, they say Kaplan’s idea gives them confidence in city leaders.

Former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos introduced the idea four years ago.

He says it could be the solution the Bay Area needs.

What do you think of this idea to help the homeless?

