CSU appoints new San Jose State University interim president

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose State University (SJSU) has named a new interim president after current university president Mary Papazian is scheduled to step down next month.

On Monday, California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro appointed Stephen Perez to serve as interim president of SJSU.

Perez currently serves as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs and professor of economics at Sacramento State.

“From providing a transformational education to tens of thousands of students to serving as a cultural hub and an incubator for innovation, SJSU is driving the Silicon Valley and makes an impact that reverberates throughout the state and the world,” said Perez.

“I enthusiastically welcome and appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the dedicated students, faculty, staff, president’s cabinet and community to further increase the achievement of our talented and diverse students.”

New interim San Jose State University president, Stephen Perez. Courtesy: The California State University

The move to name an interim president comes after Papazian announced her resignation in October following a $1.6 million settlement between the university and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding its failure to address complaints from former female student-athletes about sexual misconduct by the former director of sports medicine.

Papazian is set to step down on December 21.

SJSU provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs, Vincent J. Del Casino Jr., will serve as executive in charge during the two-week transition period.

Papazian congratulated Perez in a message sent to the SJSU campus community on Monday.

“I have met Provost Perez previously and congratulate him on his appointment,” said Papazian.

“He has my full support, and together we will work toward a seamless transition that helps ensure that the mission of SJSU will continue to move forward.”