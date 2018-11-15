Bay Area

CSU East Bay closes all campuses Thursday due to poor air quality

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 04:40 AM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 04:45 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - All Cal State East Bay campuses (Hayward, Concord, and Oakland) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 15 due to poor air quality in the surrounding areas as a result of the Camp Fire. 

All classes, work, events, and activities are canceled for Thursday, the university announced in a statement. 

Residence halls, dining commons and student health services will remain open. 

Officials say air quality will be monitored and any future decisions, including the status of Friday classes, will be announced sometime today. 

