Cupertino mayor agrees with Newsom’s statewide mandate requiring face masks indoors

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom has officially mandated wearing masks in public places statewide.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas spoke with the mayor of Cupertino, where up until today, his county was not required to do so.

As we see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Newsom has required the use of masks for everyone while in public. Cupertino Mayor Steven Scharf agrees.

“We were in the first city in Santa Clara County to implement an order that people had to wear masks. No criminal penalties, it was just to encourage people,” Scharf said. “Most of the Bay Area counties had already passed a face covering order, but for some reason Santa Clara County was reluctant to do so and individual counties had to do so on their own.”

Scharf has not seen much push back in his city, but in the county as a whole there has been some resistance.

“If you don’t want to be considerate of other people, maybe you shouldn’t be in that store,” the mayor said. “I feel pretty strongly that we should be wearing face coverings until this is over.”

He went on to say he is optimistic both is city and county will abide by the governor’s mandate and get on the other side of this pandemic.

“We just started testing in one of our cities park on Tuesday and it has been very popular. Long lines to get tested and I think the testing is in an area where the county was kinda slow to get started but now there are plenty of tests,” Scharf. so you should go get tested.

The public health administrator in Solano County said county officials will spread governor Newsom’s message to the community.

