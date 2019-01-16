Cupertino woman arrested for attempted murder after walking into ocean with baby

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chisato Chiyoda of Cupertino / San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chisato Chiyoda of Cupertino / San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) - A Cupertino woman has been arrested for attempted murder after she was seen holding a baby and going into the water at Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Chisato Chiyoda was reportedly "seen acting strange" as she walked into the ocean holding the unidentified infant.

Officials say Chiyoda and the baby were soaking wet and both were treated for hypothermia and taken to a local hospital.

Chiyoda was released and arrested for attempted murder.

The baby was treated and released to Child Protective Services.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES