Currys grace the cover of Ayesha’s Sweet July magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — When the Bay’s favorite family does something — anything — it’s kind of a big deal.
The Currys graced the cover of Ayesha’s Sweet July magazine.
Steph, Ayesha, Riley, Ryan and Canon Curry took the cover of the fall/winter issue, which will hit the stands on Friday.
Ayesha says the issue covers all things food and is basically a mini cookbook including cocktails, appetizers, entrees and desserts.
The issue also dives deep into important topics such as food insecurity and eating for your well-being.
“I feel so grateful I got to shoot this one with my little family,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “Pick up your copy tomorrow!”
To learn more about Sweet July, tap here.