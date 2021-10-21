Currys grace the cover of Ayesha’s Sweet July magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — When the Bay’s favorite family does something — anything — it’s kind of a big deal.

The Currys graced the cover of Ayesha’s Sweet July magazine.

Steph, Ayesha, Riley, Ryan and Canon Curry took the cover of the fall/winter issue, which will hit the stands on Friday.

Ayesha says the issue covers all things food and is basically a mini cookbook including cocktails, appetizers, entrees and desserts.

The issue also dives deep into important topics such as food insecurity and eating for your well-being.

Could the Curry’s be more photogenic? @ayeshacurry posted the recent cover of Sweet July – her magazine aimed at giving business owners of color a platform. It’s named after the month of their wedding anniversary & the month all of their kids were born. ❤️ #DubNation @kron4news pic.twitter.com/YL6nHbRc3q — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 21, 2021

“I feel so grateful I got to shoot this one with my little family,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “Pick up your copy tomorrow!”

