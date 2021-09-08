Currys introduce bus to serve as mobile resource center for kids in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay’s favorite couple is back at it again, doing what they do best.

Steph and Ayesha Curry are known for their contributions to the Oakland community through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which is focused on fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring student shave access to a quality educations and provided safe places for all kids to play and be active.

This time, the power couple introduced a new, fun and mobile way to serve the community.

The Eat. Learn. Play. Bus will become a mobile resource center delivering critical resources like books and nutritious meals directly to kids and families in Oakland — primarily those in lower-income communities that face high food insecurity and lower literacy rates.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday.

Nutritious meals and groceries, age-appropriate books and more will be provided.

The passenger side of the bus focuses on food distribution and will regularly include:

Everyday grocery staples

Quality meals prepared by local restaurants

Fresh fruits and vegetables from California farms

The bus will act as a produce stand, delivering more than 500,000 pounds of fresh, locally sourced produce. Kids will be able to help select their seasonal produce such as strawberries, asparagus and broccoli — while also learning the origin of their food.

The food on the bus is being provided by the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

The driver’s side features a free bookstore that holds thousands of age-and-culturally appropriate books for children in Oakland. The bookstore is being curated with the help of the Oakland LIteracy Coalition, Literati, Oakland Public Library and other literacy partners.

The bus will double as an entertainment venue, featuring a basketball hoop, rooftop deck that can hold up to 35 people and a state-of-the-art sound system to help host events.

Future events will include readings by children’s book authors, back-to-school backpack distribution, youth sports clinics, cooking demonstrations, health services and more.

To learn more about the initiative, you can visit the Eat. Learn. Play. website by tapping here.