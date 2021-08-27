Currys launch initiative to support female athletes at Davidson College

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is known for making an impact both on and off the court.

He has openly shown support for women’s athletics and females athletes, being one of the conversation leaders on the topic of equal pay and equal opportunity for women — a recent hot topic in sports.

On Thursday, Curry announced that he and his wife Ayesha are launching an initiative to help support women’s athletics at his alma mater, Davidson College.

“One thing about me is I never forget where I came from,” Curry said. “Davidson College is where it all started for me.”

The Curry Family Women’s Athletics Initiative is aimed at helping close the inequity gap in women’s sports.

In addition to financial support, the initiative aims to unlock the full potential of women scholar-athletes through mentorships, career programming and community outreach.

“The reason I am who I am today is also because of strong, powerful women. Now as a father of two girls, I want them to grow up without any boundaries,” Curry said.

And although things have gotten slightly better female athletes over the years, Curry said there’s still work to do.

“We still have a long way to go towards true equity,” he said. “Reports have shown that Division I athletics departments are spending twice as much on their men’s programs than on their women’s programs.”

That’s why the power couple made a gift to support women’s sports — beginning with Davidson College and its 10 women’s programs.

“By granting access to additional resources and creating more opportunities for women, we hope to uplift, empower and foster an unbiased society that leads to a better world,” Curry said. “Lets work together to close the opportunity gap. As always, it’s a great day to be a Wildcat. Let’s go cats!”