Customers can now visit Solano Town Center in Fairfield with regulations

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Across California, many retail stores are being allowed to reopen.

Some are only offering curbside pick up.

But in Solano County, the Solano Town Center is letting customer indoors.

In Fairfield on Wednesday, the Solano Town Center unlocked its doors and allowed people to go in for the first time in weeks.

Inside, there are still social distancing requirements in place asking people to stay about six-feet apart. Masks are recommended, but not required.

Not all stores in the mall are open and that depends on the individual retailers. Some are open now while others are expected to open up this weekend.

Some of the restaurants are also allowing folks inside, although it depends on the restaurant and there may be some social distancing requirements and limited seating at those locations.

Customers said they’re just happy to be out and about away from their homes, but they’re hoping that they can come to them all safely.

“Yes, of course with precaution, you know with masks and things like that,” one customer said. “I have mine in my pocket, but I think social distancing is very important, but also being social still very important.”

The mall will have limited hours for the time being, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

