Customers return to restaurants for Father’s Day following loosened restrictions

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – As families across the Bay Area honor dad’s on this Father’s Day, restaurants and businesses are also celebrating the return of more customers, as they look to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses here in Downtown Pinole say Father’s Day is the first big holiday where they’ve seen customers flock to restaurants, since restrictions loosened.

At the Pear Street Bistro, they hope it’s a sign of things to come.

“We are just happy to have people back in the restaurant,” Maryam Angulo said.

The day to celebrate dad is also welcome relief to Maryam Angulo and her staff at the Pear Street Bistro.

She said Sunday was the busiest day the restaurant has seen in months, as more people placed to-go orders, or dined outside on the patio.

Angulo said it was good to see some type of normalcy.

“It’s a new normal for sure, but it is somewhat resembling what was,” Angulo said.

She said the last few months have been a challenge dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

She considers the restaurant lucky, knowing that so many others, will never reopen their doors.

She called Sunday a sign of things to come.

Already she and her crew are getting ready to move into Stage Three where in-door dining will return and the return of more customers.

With more restrictions, less space, and fewer workers, it’s part of what she calls a new normal.

“It’s going to be one of those situations where things are going to come up and we’ll just have to address those as they come,” Angulo said.

Contra Costa County is set to move into Stage 3, which would allow for dining at restaurant on July 1st.

