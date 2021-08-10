Cute alert: Bay Area shelter rescues ten baby ducklings from storm drain

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued ten baby ducklings who were trapped in a San Mateo storm drain on Monday.

Photos courtesy of Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

“We received a call from a concerned resident who had seen the mother duck pacing near a storm grate on Ramblewood Way in San Mateo and could hear the baby ducklings trapped underneath the grate,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox.

“Our rescue staff arrived quickly and were able to remove the grate, gaining access to the trapped ducklings.”

Photos courtesy of Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

The baby birds were reunited with their mother who stayed nearby during the entire rescue process.