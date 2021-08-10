Cute alert: Bay Area shelter rescues ten baby ducklings from storm drain

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued ten baby ducklings who were trapped in a San Mateo storm drain on Monday.
“We received a call from a concerned resident who had seen the mother duck pacing near a storm grate on Ramblewood Way in San Mateo and could hear the baby ducklings trapped underneath the grate,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox.
“Our rescue staff arrived quickly and were able to remove the grate, gaining access to the trapped ducklings.”
The baby birds were reunited with their mother who stayed nearby during the entire rescue process.