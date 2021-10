SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Halloweekend and we’re getting the best costume submissions! See what costumes people (and dogs) are wearing in the Bay Area below:

St Hilary School

Chachi as Bob Ross

Chico Chucky

Guy Fieri, Carnage and devil girl

Noah as a skunk (Josh Palefsky)

Evie (Inocenio-Young family)

LJ as a hot dog (The Inocencio-Young Family in Concord)

Bean (Tiffany Canen)

Paige and Declan

(Cinthia Tafoya)

Bean (Tiffany Canen)

Mandalorian

We’ll be updating this with more photos as they come!