Coronavirus: The Latest

CVS adds new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — CVS will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at more select pharmacies across California, including several in the Bay Area.

On Thursday, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at 40 more pharmacies.

More than 49,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being made available for those 40 additional pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program — making the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to more than 160 statewide.

Below is a list of Bay Area locations and currents vaccine status:

City/TownStatus
Alameda, CAFully booked
Berkeley, CAFully booked
Brentwood, CAAvailable
Concord, CA Fully booked
Daly City, CAFully booked
Fremont, CAFully booked
Hayward, CAAvailable
Lafayette, CAFully booked
Mountain View, CAFully booked
Oakland, CAAvailable
Palo Alto, CAFully booked
Pleasanton, CA Fully booked
Redwood City, CA Fully booked
Richmond, CAAvailable
San Francisco, CAFully booked
San Jose, CA Available
San Leandro, CA Available
San Rafael, CAAvailable
Santa Clara, CAFully booked
Sonoma, CAFully booked
Vallejo, CAFully booked
Via CVS.com

Vaccines are offered on an appointment-only basis at CVS.com

CVS says it will add more stores and expand to additional states as more supply becomes available through the federal program.

CVS has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News