CVS adds new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — CVS will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at more select pharmacies across California, including several in the Bay Area.

On Thursday, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at 40 more pharmacies.

More than 49,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being made available for those 40 additional pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program — making the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to more than 160 statewide.

Below is a list of Bay Area locations and currents vaccine status:

City/Town Status Alameda, CA Fully booked Berkeley, CA Fully booked Brentwood, CA Available Concord, CA Fully booked Daly City, CA Fully booked Fremont, CA Fully booked Hayward, CA Available Lafayette, CA Fully booked Mountain View, CA Fully booked Oakland, CA Available Palo Alto, CA Fully booked Pleasanton, CA Fully booked Redwood City, CA Fully booked Richmond, CA Available San Francisco, CA Fully booked San Jose, CA Available San Leandro, CA Available San Rafael, CA Available Santa Clara, CA Fully booked Sonoma, CA Fully booked Vallejo, CA Fully booked Via CVS.com

Vaccines are offered on an appointment-only basis at CVS.com

CVS says it will add more stores and expand to additional states as more supply becomes available through the federal program.

CVS has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.