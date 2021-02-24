CVS adds new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — CVS will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at more select pharmacies across California, including several in the Bay Area.
On Thursday, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at 40 more pharmacies.
More than 49,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being made available for those 40 additional pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program — making the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to more than 160 statewide.
Below is a list of Bay Area locations and currents vaccine status:
|City/Town
|Status
|Alameda, CA
|Fully booked
|Berkeley, CA
|Fully booked
|Brentwood, CA
|Available
|Concord, CA
|Fully booked
|Daly City, CA
|Fully booked
|Fremont, CA
|Fully booked
|Hayward, CA
|Available
|Lafayette, CA
|Fully booked
|Mountain View, CA
|Fully booked
|Oakland, CA
|Available
|Palo Alto, CA
|Fully booked
|Pleasanton, CA
|Fully booked
|Redwood City, CA
|Fully booked
|Richmond, CA
|Available
|San Francisco, CA
|Fully booked
|San Jose, CA
|Available
|San Leandro, CA
|Available
|San Rafael, CA
|Available
|Santa Clara, CA
|Fully booked
|Sonoma, CA
|Fully booked
|Vallejo, CA
|Fully booked
Vaccines are offered on an appointment-only basis at CVS.com
CVS says it will add more stores and expand to additional states as more supply becomes available through the federal program.
CVS has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.