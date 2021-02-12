CVS begins COVID-19 vaccinations

DALY CITY (KRON) – KRON4’s Will Tran is reporting that CVS Pharmacy will start to give shots of the COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Due to CVS’ various locations, it will make getting the vaccine more convenient for people all over California.

In accordance with state guidelines, people who are 65 and older, or are health care workers are approved to receive the vaccine.

Appointments must be made, no walk-ins, as the pharmacy only has a supply of 250,000 doses.

Some locations, such as the one in Daly City, are already booked up.

Even if you do not have insurance you are covered by the federal government.