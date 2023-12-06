SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A CVS Pharmacy in San Francisco is set to close early in 2024. The location at 499 Haight St. will close on Jan. 11, a CVS spokesperson told KRON4.

CVS said it was a “difficult decision” to close the store. The retail company cited “population shifts” and “local market dynamics” among the factors that led to the decision to close the Lower Haight location.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.” CVS Pharmacy

Those who have prescriptions at the Haight Street store will be directed to the CVS at 701 Van Ness Ave. Employees at the closing store will be offered comparable roles within the company, according to CVS.

With the Haight Street location closure, 12 CVS locations remain in San Francisco. For a list of CVS locations, click here.