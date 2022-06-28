WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – CVS is limiting customers from buying more than three emergency contraceptives pills at a time as a temporary measure to make sure shelves don’t go bare.

Once Roe v. Wade was overturned people began to stockpile emergency contraceptives pills such as Plan B, especially in states that immediately banned abortion.

In California, abortion rights are still protected, but there is always a possibility people would buy them and send them to people in other states.

A CVS spokesperson confirmed with the Los Angeles Times that the pharmacy has plenty of supply in stores and online and wants to keep it that way.

Rite Aid is also limiting the purchase of Plan B to three pills per customer.

Walgreens has not put any limits on these purchases.

People are scrambling to buy pills especially in the 13 states that have trigger laws immediately banning abortion.

A lot of women in the states with abortion rights, like California, have made videos online saying they will do an anything to help women who are in need of an abortion in non-protected states, so that is probably why companies like CVS and Rite Aid have decided to limit customers nationwide and not just in certain states.