SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced that a cyclist has died after being involved in a traffic collision with a vehicle near Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road.

On Sunday just after 9 p.m., police were called to investigate a traffic collision between a 2007 Nissan sedan and a bicyclist. According to SJPD, the sedan was driven by an adult man who was traveling westbound on Capitol Expressway in the number two lane when it struck an adult male bicyclist. The bicyclist was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the bicyclist was attempting to ride across lanes of traffic going southbound when it was struck by the sedan. According to SJPD, the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police, and did not display any alcohol or drug impairment.

This marks the city’s 29th fatal collision and the 31st traffic death of 2022.

SJPD said the victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office upon confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of SJPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.

