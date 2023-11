(BCN) — A cyclist died in a vehicle collision in Salinas on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, CHP officers learned a cyclist was hit by a grey Jeep on East Blanco Road near La Mesa Drive in South Salinas.

At 8:12 p.m., a Salinas fire medic pronounced the victim as a possible fatality, the CHP said.

The roadway was temporarily closed due to the collision. It reopened around 10:20 p.m., the CHP said.

