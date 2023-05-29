(KRON) — San Jose police are looking for a driver who hit a female cyclist and dragged her over 400 feet before fleeing earlier this year. The incident occurred on March 18, at around 12:40 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

A woman was riding her bicycle on Park Avenue, west of Barack Obama Boulevard, when she was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle. She was dragged over 400 feet.

The suspect vehicle continued and then turned south on McEvoy Street. It was last seen heading west on San Carlos Street, police said. The victim, who sustained major injuries, was transported to a nearby hospital.

The unknown vehicle and driver fled the scene and have not been identified or located. The vehicle is believed to be a small black SUV or crossover sedan. Surveillance video shows the suspect video fleeing the scene of the crash.