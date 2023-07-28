(KRON) — A cyclist was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck in Rohnert Park on Friday, police said. The victim was identified as a 51-year-old Santa Rosa resident.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) responded to the 5700 block of Commerce Boulevard at about 12:40 p.m. The cyclist was on the ground with life-threatening injuries, police said.

RPDPS said a Ram 1500 was turning into the northbound lane of Commerce Boulevard out of a parking lot when it collided with a bicyclist going south. The cyclist died at a hospital, police said.

The truck driver stayed at the scene after the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 584-2600 and refer to case #23-2689.