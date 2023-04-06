SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A cyclist was killed in a crash in the Presidio on Tuesday afternoon, the United States Park Police (USPP) confirmed.

The crash happened on Arguello Boulevard just south of Washington Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m., USPP said. The adult male victim was struck by a car and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. USPP is investigating the crash.

The location of the crash is near the Presidio Golf Course and the Presidio Loop trailhead.