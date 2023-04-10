(KRON) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Redwood City on Monday, California Highway Patrol said in a tweet. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Cañada Road near Filoli Garden.

Police said an Acura sedan was going northbound on Cañada Road when it crashed with the cyclist. CHP does know what caused the crash.

The cyclist suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 37-year-old Filipino man from South San Francisco.

The driver and passenger of the Acura were hospitalized out of precaution.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to contact CHP’s Redwood City office at (650) 779-2700.