UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A cyclist who died after a collision on Jan. 31 has been identified by authorities, according to the Union City Police Department.

On Jan. 31, UCPD officers responded to Central and Atlantic avenues due to a “major” traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist, Paul Lupe Moreno, 69, of Hayward was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and he later died of his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. UCPD’s Traffic Unit is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Silva at 510-675-5222.