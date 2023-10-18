(KRON) — Two bicyclists who were killed while riding along the Silverado Trail in Napa County Tuesday have been identified. Christian Deaton, 52, and Michelle Deaton, 48, were killed when a load of wood in the back of a flatbed truck shifted, and they were struck by the wood.

Both of the Deatons were from Portland, Oregon according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The victims were visiting Napa County from Portland, according to the police. Their next of kin have been notified.

Officers responded to the incident at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. An investigation revealed the cyclists were headed north on the roadway where the lumber in the back of a flatbed truck that was also headed north shifted and struck them.

Christian Deaton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Michelle Deaton was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Vallejo man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.